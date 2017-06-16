Sharp shooter of Abu Salem's gang arrested in Delhi

A Special force of Delhi Police's East District has arrested a sharp shooter of Abu Salem's gang on Friday. The shooter has been identified as Jaan Usman Khan.

He is involved in cases of fake currency, extortion, and murder in Delhi and Mumbai. He was earlier arrested in the year 2000 and 2015. In 2000, he was apprehended in Mumbai in an extortion case involving producer Anil Thadani (husband of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon).

Delhi: Special Staff of Delhi Police's East District arrested Jaan Usman, a sharp shooter of Abu Salem's gang pic.twitter.com/wL315jO8Nl — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017

The arrest comes on the day of the verdict in the much awaited 1993 Mumbai blasts case. A special TADA court convicted gangster, Abu Salem for conspiracy in the Mumbai blasts case. The court has also held Mustaffa Dossa and three others guilty of conspiracy charges in the blasts case.

Justice (retd) P C Khode delivered the verdict in the in the second leg of the trial in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case involving seven accused, including extradited gangster Abu Salem.

(With agency inputs)