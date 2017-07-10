Sharing experiences can help states solve their problems: Modi

New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked states to learn from the best practices of each other to find solutions to problems and challenges that they face.

At a conference organised by the NITI Aayog here, the Prime Minister said there is a lot to learn from the experiences of states "which could provide the best solutions to problems and challenges".

He said top government officials have the collective vision and capabilities to overcome challenges. "In this regard, experience sharing is very important," he added.

Before addressing the gathering of chief secretaries of all states, the Prime Minister listened patiently to each one of them as they spoke briefly on one best practice in each of their respective states.

"This is the first time, that the Prime Minister has addressed such a gathering, at such an event. He spent over two-and-a-half hours listening to each Chief Secretary and then shared his views with them," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant told reporters.

The best practices presented at the conference included themes such as rural development, skill development, crop insurance, reducing infant mortality, tribal welfare, solid waste management, Direct Benefit Transfer, solar energy and ease of doing business among others, a NITI Aayog statement said.

IANS