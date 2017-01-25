Sharad Pawar, MM Joshi among those to be awarded Padma Vibhushan

NCP leader Sharad Pawar and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi are among those to be awarded Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award, this year. Former speaker PA Sangma, singer KJ Yesudas and spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev also feature in the list of seven emminent persons to recieve Padma Vibhushan.

A list of 89 Padma awardees was released by the ministry of Home affairs on Wednesday, which includes names of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shree awardees.

Musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and satirist Cho Ramaswamy are among prominent persons to be awarded Padma Bhushan.

Cricketer Virat kohli, wrestler Sakshi Malik and gymnast Dipa Karmakar will also be felicitated with Padma awards this year.

These awards are conferred by the President at a ceremonial function which is held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

Click here to see the entire list

The padma awards were instituted in the year 1954. Except for brief interruptions during the years 1977 to 1980 and 1993 to 1997, these awards have been announced every year on Republic Day.

OneIndia News