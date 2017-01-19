Shamshul Huda: The man who masterminded ISI's terror on tracks

Shamshul Huda is an important player in Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence . Currently housed in Dubai, this operative of Nepalese origin is said to be the brain behind the plot to target trains in India. His name cropped up during the interrogation of three persons arrested by the Bihar police on Tuesday.

The trio allegedly told the police that it was Huda who had masterminded the subversion of two major train accidents. The police learnt that the accidents near Kanpur in which 150 people died was handiwork of this ISI-led module.

During the interrogation it was said that one Brajesh Giri was the go in-between man. He would pass on the orders to Indian recruits. The original orders would come from Huda, the police said.

Huda's extradition request is under process. Officials in India say that his extradition can be done only by the Nepal government, who have started the process. Investigations show that Huda had told the operatives to carry out major attacks on the Indian Railways. It was also revealed that he wanted bomb blasts to be carried out on trains.

The police found that Huda had transferred Rs 12 lakh into Giri's bank account from Dubai.

