Shameful that Presidential election is being projected as ‘Dalit vs Dalit': Meira Kumar

Asserting that the unity among the opposition parties shows a 'firm ideological position', Presidential Election nominee Meira Kumar on Saturday said that it was shameful that election for the top post is being projected as 'Dalit vs Dalit'.

Meira Kumar filed her nomination papers in Parliament on Wednesday, the last date of filing nominations. Prior to her filing nomination, Kumar paid tribute at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Meira Kumar was accompanied by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Leaders of 16 other parties supporting her, including NCP's Sharad Pawar, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, CPM's Sitaram Yechury and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad were also present during the filing of nomination.

The election is scheduled for July 17 and the votes will be counted on July 20.

OneIndia News