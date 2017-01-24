Shah Rukh must compensate for Vadodara death, says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Jan 24: The BJP on Tuesday demanded that Shah Rukh Khan come forward and compensate the family of the man who died at Vadodara railway station during his promotional tour of the movie "Raees".

"I appeal to brother Shah Rukh Khan to come forward and compensate the family properly (of the man) who died at Vadodara railway station on Monday, and also condole with them as it all happened in his gathering," Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit President Manoj Tiwari told reporters here.

Tiwari's remarks came in the wake of the death of Farid Khan Pathan of Vadodara, who died at the station as a large number of fans went berserk trying to catch a glimpse of Khan. Two other persons were injured in the incident.

The huge crowd thronged the railway station to see Khan on Monday night as he was travelling to Delhi on the August Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai to promote his film that will be released on Wednesday.

Police had to use lathis to disperse the crowd, that caused injuries to some people on their heads and faces.

The BJP MP from northeast Delhi also defined the death of Pathan as an unfortunate incident and said: "It is a very unfortunate incident and death of anybody is painful."

Tiwari also appealed for checking of security arrangements and avoiding any security lapses caused due to a celebrity. "Even the security agencies should ensure that proper orders have been issued prior to this kind of event," he said.

Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered a probe into the death of Pathan.

IANS