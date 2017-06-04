Shah attacks Left, says more lotus will bloom in Kerala

Trivandrum, June 4: Coming down heavily on the Communist Party of India Marxist-led state government for the alleged attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Kerala, party president Amit Shah on Sunday said that the more leftist violence is unleashed upon the saffron party workers in the state, the more the Lotus will blossom in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Trivandrum on the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony of State BJP Office, Shah said that "the BJP workers have been struggling in Kerala since years. However, we are bound to strengthen the party in the state. Plans are afoot to have offices in every district of India by December 2019," Shah said.

Amit Shah's vsit comes amidst the central government's beef sale ban, which sparked outrage in the Marxist led state. Shah landed in Kerala for a three-day tour to prepare for upcoming 2019 polls.

The saffron party has not been able to make a strong electoral footprint in Kerala yet. As in the last year's assembly elections, the BJP doubled its votes by 16 percent and achieved one seat for the first time ever.

Ending the decades-old bipolar politics of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala, the BJP scripted a new chapter in the 2015 state Assembly polls by winning a seat. It was the first ever victory of a BJP candidate in an assembly or a Parliamentary election in the southern state. The vote share of the party in Kerala had increased from around 6 per cent to 16 per cent in the last assembly polls.

Shah's visit to the state is the part of his 110-day tour across Indian states to prepare the ground for 2019 polls.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)