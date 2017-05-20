Sexually abused for 8 years, Kerala girl chops off rapist's genitals

A law student in Kerala who was sexually abused for almost eight years by a self-proclaimed godman chopped off his genitals. The predator identified as Hari is currently being treated at Thiruvananthapuram medical college. The man who abused the girl when she was 15 years old allegedly continued to rape her over the last eight years.

Hari, a seer at Panmana Ashram is alleged to have abused the girl repeatedly at her residence. Shockingly, in her complaint to the police, the girl has alleged that her mother was in the know of things but did not do anything to protect her. Abused for eight years at her own house, the girl decided to fight back and mutilated her rapist.

The Kerala police have booked Hari under IPC section 376 and various sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act. The ashram with which the man was associated has distanced itself from the incident. The ashram authorities that referred to the rapist as 'swamy' claimed that he had left the premises fifteen years ago and they were not in the know of where he was.

OneIndia News