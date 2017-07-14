Sexual harassment case: Complainant expresses displeasure over Pachauri's review petition

The victim and complainant in the former TERI chief RK Pachauri sexual harassment case expressed displeasure over exemption application filed by him a day before the hearing.

The victim told ANI that she was quite surprised and disgusted at the same time for the review petition filed by the accused just a day prior to the hearing. She questioned what was the accused doing all these months.

Quite surprised&disgusted at same time, just a day prior to hearing they filed review petition,what were they going all these months?-Victim pic.twitter.com/w4HkY8DhC1 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 14, 2017

She said, 'I have suffered enough. It's my right to talk to media, it's down to my comfort level, not theirs.'

RK Pachauri has moved an exemption application for his inability to appear before the court on medical grounds. The matter is adjourned for Oct 25.

An FIR was lodged against RK Pachauri for the alleged offence of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation on the basis of a complaint of a woman research analyst of TERI.

In April 2016, few months after the charge sheet was filed against him, Pachauri slapped a civil suit against lawyer-activist Vrinda Grover and the other woman for allegedly making defamatory statements against him outside the courtroom to the media in connection with the case.

