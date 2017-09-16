'Sex offenders registry is need of the hour,' says Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

"Technology as tool to counter abuse of children" was Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi's demand in the Bengaluru leg of his ambitious Bharat Yatra. Speaking to OneIndia, Satyarthi highlighted why there was a need to launch a nationwide sex offenders' registry on an urgent basis.

"We should build a robust public sex offenders registry. If a comprehensive skill registry can be built by us, then so can a public sex offenders registry, to make India safe for our children. I urge all software engineers, disruptors, innovators and scientists to join hands and come together in building this for our country" Satyarthi said at Christ University in Bengaluru. He added that he chose to give a call for a technology-based counter to child abuse in Bengaluru for the city's IT image.

"Every time a child is killed, abused, raped- it makes me angry- not disturbed. We as a nation have to learn how to nurse our children with respect and dignity," Satyarthi added. He highlighted how child welfare is often forgotten in the larger scheme of things simply because children are not political citizens. " Children are not vote banks and their issues are never highlighted. Parents, especially those belonging to the poor sections, are not aware or empowered to ask their elected representatives as to what is being done to safeguard their children. The government must ensure that India is safe for our children, my children," he said.

Speaking on the trafficking, Satyarthi added how technology can also help destroy trafficking routes. "Traffickers use specific routes and children from specific regions are trafficked for specific purposes. Children from Assam are trafficked as laborers. Children from West Bengal are trafficked for flesh trade. Technology can put an end to it," he said.

Urging the government to push for a registry on sexual offenders, Satyarthi said it could be the first effective step towards safeguarding children in the society. "Name and shame them. Sexual offenders should not be accepted as employees anywhere," he told students of the University.

Hundreds of students and participants took a pledge to stop child abuse and speak up against it on Saturday. Throughout his journey, Satyarthi hopes to gather close to a crore pledges. The global child rights activist is on a 35-day long march, Bharat Yatra, across the country to build unprecedented awareness on combating child sexual abuse and trafficking.

OneIndia News