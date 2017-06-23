Sever Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's tongue; take Rs 10 Lakh, says BJP leader

A BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh on Friday announced Rs 10 lakh reward for severing separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's tongue.

Gajraj Jatav, BJP leader from Bhind district, announced the reward after the alleged involvement of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police in Srinagar.

Bhind (MP): Mirwaiz Umar Farooq ki jo zubaan kaat kar laayega, usko Rs 10 lakh ka inaam diya jaayega- Gajraj Jatav, BJP leader pic.twitter.com/Yl1rIJ4aWQ — ANI (@ANI_news) June 23, 2017

DSP Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by an irate mob after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

J&K DGP S P Vaid termed the killing as sad and unfortunate. So far two people have been arrested and a third suspect is being identified by the police. A private TV channel reported the DGP saying that separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's men were behind the attack on DySP.

OneIndia News