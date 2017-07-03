Seven myths relating to GST busted

Revenue secretary, Hasmukh Adhia took to Twitter to bust 7 myths relating to GST. Adhia sought to dispel concerns that if a person makes payment of utility bills by credit cards, the he/she will be paying GST twice. This is completely untrue. Please do not recirculate such message without checking it with authority," Adhia said.

Busting the myth that GST rates are higher than VAT, Adhia said, "It appears higher because excise duty and other taxes which were invisible earlier are now subsumed in GST and so visible now." He reiterated that businesses can continue to do business under GST with provisional ID number and need not wait for Goods and Services Taxpayer identification number(GSTIN). "Provisional ID will be your final GSTIN number. Start business," Adhia said.

He said that businesses need not generate all invoices on computer or internet alone. "Invoices can be generated manually also." On the rumour that businesses which were earlier exempt will immediately need new registration before starting business now, Adhia said, "You can continue doing business and get registered within 30 days".

He said small retailers need not file invoice-wise details in their return forms and retailers will have to just file one return form as the two other forms will be auto populated by the computer. There is only 1 return with 3 parts, out of which first part filed by dealer and two other parts auto populated by computer," he said. Adhia also said that internet is not needed departmental stores which, in turn, have started getting acclimatised to the new tax system," it said.

The central and the state government officers are trying their best to provide the required and the correct information to the industry, it said. Since June 25, when the GSTN portal opened for fresh registration, 2.23 lakh new dealers have got enrolled.

Of this, 63000 have submitted full details, and 32,000 dealers have been granted fresh registrations also. The window for new registration will remain open for 30 days. Adhia has appealed to people not to circulate any unverified messages through social media, the statement added.

OneIndia News