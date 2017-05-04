Set up ward committees in a month: HC tells BBMP

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or BBMP to set up ward committees within a month and also file a compliance report to this effect. A Division Bench comprising Justice Ashok B. Hinchigeri and Justice K.S. Mudagal directed the BBMP to file an affidavit that ward committees would be set up within a month in all wards.

The directive was issued while hearing a petition relating to the city's garbage problem. On June 23 2016, the court had noticed that the new ward committees had not been formed as yet. It is a violation of our order, the Bench had observed.

It was brought to the notice of the court that its earlier order had not been complied with. It has been 10 months since the order was passed by compliance has been shown, the court was also told.

OneIndia News