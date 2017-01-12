Set up redressal mechanism against private TV channels: SC to centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the centre to consider setting up a complaint redressal mechanism against content and news shown on private television and radio channels. The Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, was told that the self-regulatory mechanism by private channels has not worked.

While the Bench refused to comment on whether the self-regulatory mechanism has worked or not, it directed the centre to consider setting up of a statutory mechanism to receive citizen's complaints against a programme on a TV channel or radio.

Further the petitioners also sought from the SC a directive to allow private FM and community radio stations to broadcast news. The Bench directed the centre to file its response in this regard within four weeks.