Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line affected after cable snap

Delhi Metro services were affected on Sunday evening after a catenary wire snapped on the Blue Line.

The Blue Line is the longest route in Delhi Metro and connects Dwarka and Noida. The snapping of wire took place near Noida Sector-15 station.

On Tuesday, the train services on Blue Line were severely affected as a portion of overhead wiring of the network sagged after being hit by an eagle, which also triggered a short circuit.

The trains were forced to run on a single line between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations for nearly three hours on Tuesday as crowd swelled across stations of the busy corridor that connects Noida City Centre and Vaishali to west Delhi's Dwarka.

The over 50-km-long Blue Line, DMRC's longest corridor as of now, is extremely snag-prone due to a host of factors including its vulnerability to external factors as it is largely overground. DMRC's network currently spans around 213 kms and it carries an average of 30 lakh passengers daily, with Blue Line being one of the busiest.

OneIndia News