Separatists funded by terrorists: No teething hurry to question Geelani

The National Investigation Agency which is investigating the funds received by the Kashmiri separatists from Pakistan would take its time before questioning Syed Ali Shah Geelani. The NIA had registered a Preliminary Enquiry against the separatists for allegedly getting funds from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba to create an unrest in the Valley.

NIA sources say that the questioning of Geelani would take place only once more evidence is at hand. We do not want to act in haste as the issue is a sensitive one. We are confident of getting evidence against him and once that is done, we will question Geelani, the officer also said.

The separatists were receiving funds from Hafiz Saeed to carry out subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley, including pelting stones at security forces, damaging public property and burning schools and other government establishments, an NIA spokesperson had said last week.

It may be recalled that a similar enquiry was registered against Geelani last year as well. The NIA had summoned his son, Naeem, but he refused to appear before the NIA for questioning. The NIA is yet to make a major breakthrough in that case. It was found that there were two bank accounts relating to Geelani through which funds were moved, the NIA says.

OneIndia News