Senkumar case: Kerala government tenders unconditional apology to SC

The Kerala government on Monday tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for delaying reinstatement of IPS officer Senkumar. Chief Secretary of Kerala Nalini Netto filed an affidavit apologising to the court and seeking to withdraw the review petition that was previously filed.

IPS officer Senkumar was reinstated as the DGP on Saturday after the Supreme Court pulled up the Kerala government for delaying implementation of its order. Following a contempt petition filed by Senkumar, the apex court had slapped the Kerala government with costs of Rs 25,000 and contempt notice. Following the rap, Kerala rushed to reinstate the officer and tendered an unconditional apology.

The Supreme Court had ordered that the IPS officer who was sacked from top cop post by Pinarayi Vijayan government be reinstated. The court held that the transfer was unfair and arbitrary. The government that was all set to reinstate him as the DGP changed its mind. Instead of following the court's orders, the Kerala government had filed a review petition seeking clarifications. The Apex court held that there was no clarification required and pulled up the state government for delay in executing orders.

Meanwhile, Senkumar approached the Supreme Court with a contempt petition accusing the Kerala government of delaying his reinstatement. Taking cognizance of his petition, the Supreme Court issued contempt notices to the state's chief secretary and asked for a reply to be filed on May 8. The Kerala government on Monday tendered an unconditional apology and sought to withdraw its review petition.

OneIndia News