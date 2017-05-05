Mumbai, May 5: Amid the heightened tension at the border after the mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers, the Shiv Sena on Friday said merely angry rhetoric against Pakistan was not enough and it needed to be "crushed" now.

In a scathing editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana,' the Sena also said despite India having given substantial proof to Pakistan over Hafiz Saeed's involvement in the 26/11 terror attack, the Pathankot airbase attack, the Uri attack and the recent beheading of two jawans, the neighbouring country has shirked all its responsibility.

It is poking fun instead at India saying we have a habit of blaming Pakistan for everything that happens here, it added.

"This is going on for many years now. Everybody knows that the ISI, the Pakistani military and the terror outfits based there are behind the terror attacks in India," the Sena mouthpiece said.

"Despite throwing ample proof on their face each time, the terrorism emanating from Pakistan and violence in Kashmir has refused to cease. The banks are being looted in the valley and the soldiers are being killed. But the government only summons Abdul Basit, gives him proof against his nation and lets him off with a warning," it said.

It said the nation is tired of hearing about the revenge that will be taken against Pakistan.

"The anguish of the families of the martyred soldiers numbs all senses. Had the families of the martyred jawans been called when Basit was summoned to the External Affairs Ministry, they would have peeled his skin off. He would not be able to smile in front of the mediapersons then," it said.

"The continuous use of words like shameless for Pakistan will not be enough now. It needs to be crushed. The country was expecting 50 heads (of the Pakistani soldiers) for every Indian killed. But here, it seems that revenge is only taken by summoning Basit and warning him," the Sena said.

PTI