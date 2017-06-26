Sedition dilemma: Cricket loss to Pakistan or hockey win? What were they celebrating

India's loss to Pakistan in the ICC Champions trophy finals caused heartburn to many. It has also kept the police of many states busy after a barrage of sedition cases were filed against those who were celebrating India's loss or Pakistan's win.

While all this is being debated, the Kodagu police are in a dilemma over whether to book a sedition case or not. The case registered in Suntikoppa around 250 kilometres from Bengaluru, Karnataka is against several Muslim youth who were bursting crackers after Pakistan's win in the finals.

There is however a twist to the tale. The police are now unsure whether the youth were rejoicing India's win over Pakistan in the World Hockey League or India's loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy finals. Incidentally both the games took place on the same day- June 18.

A complaint was filed with the local police after several youth were bursting crackers. Riyaz, Muneer, Jaheed and Abdul Samad were arrested following the complaint. Now the parents of the youth and the Hosakote Gram Panchayat president, K M Mustafa have come forward the defend the youth.

They have told the police that the firecrackers were being burst to celebrate India's win over Pakistan in the hockey match. There has been a misunderstanding and the boys were celebrating India's win in the hockey game the police have been told.

The complainant in the case, Chengappa said that he was watching television and his wife informed him that someone was bursting firecrackers. I told them to stop doing that. He then informed the police about it and said in his complaint that the youth disrespecting India must be taught a lesson.

Kodagu's superintendent of police, Rajendra Prasad said that the case is under investigation. The youth said they were celebrating the win in the hockey game. They said that they were not bursting crackers celebrating India's loss to Pakistan in the cricket match.

