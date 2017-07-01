Sedition charges filed against SP leader Azam Khan over his army remarks

Rampur, July 1: Three days after senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan made controversial remarks on security personnel, two separate FIRs were lodged against him in Rampur and Bijnor district.

In Bijnor, FIR against Azam Khan was filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Anil Kumar Pandey at Chanpur police station. Station House Officer, Chandpur police station in Bijnor, Ajay Kumar said the FIR has been filed under IPC section 124 A (Sedition), 131 (Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty ) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

"Complainant alleged that Azam Khan statement was to instigate rebellion in the army. He also stated Azam with his statement also attempted to deviate them from performing their duties," said Ajay Kumar adding that FIR was lodged following direction from senior police official.

Apart from this FIR, several other political organisations including the Congress and the BJP have lodged separate complaints in the region against Khan. Most of them have termed Azam's statements an act of sedition.

The controversy started when Azam Khan while addressing SP supporters at an Eid Milan function on Tuesday said "At some places female militants took away private parts of soldiers. They didn't take away their head or limbs but their private parts. The act has such a big message to it which should have the entire country ashamed."

By Wednesday the video of his statement was widely circulated and Khan found himself at the receiving end.

The outcry forced Khan to give a written explanation in which he claimed that the statement was in reference to a Maoist attack in Jharkhand earlier.

Meanwhile several right wing Hindu organisations have announced monetary rewards for beheading the SP leader.

Oneindia News