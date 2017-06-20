Sedition charge against 15 people in MP for celebrating Pakistan’s victory

At least 15 people were arrested and sedition charges slapped against them in Madhya Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's win in the final match against India in Champions Trophy.

Pakistan players celebrate during the award ceremony for the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval in London. PTI file photo
They were reportedly arrested for raising Pro-Pak slogans and bursting crackers on June 18.

Sanjay Pathak, inspector of Shahpur police station, on the phone that a local resident identified as Subhash complained that some people shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan and burst crackers after Pakistan handed India a shock 180-run defeat in the finals on Sunday, reports Hindustan Times.

They are booked under 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy )and 124A (sedition) of IPC.

