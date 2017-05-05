Security scare as grenade found near Red Fort

In a security scare, a grenade was found in a well at the Red Fort, Delhi. The NSG which was immediately pressed into action has however moved the grenade, santised the area before declaring it a safe zone.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi (North), Jatin Narwal said that a preliminary inquiry conducted revealed that the grenade was an old one. It was found by the police on Thursday evening.

Following the discovery of the grenade, the entire area was cordoned off. However normalcy has returned with the area being declared safe. The Red Fort is a high security zone.

Several intelligence alerts come up where this iconic area is concerned. It has been subject to a terror strike once in the past. Ahead of the Independence Day, there is always an alert stating that terrorists are looking to strike at the Red Fort from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation.

OneIndia News