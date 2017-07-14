Security grid streamlined to nab Amarnath yatra attackers

The security forces have streamlined the security grid in a bid to track down the main accused in the Amarnath yatra attack. This would help the security who have launched a massive manhunt for Abu Ismail who plotted the attack on the yatris on Monday in which seven persons had died.

The security forces are using both technical and human intelligence to track down the terrorist. The operations are on in full swing especially in South Kashmir where the terrorist is believed to be hiding.

Official sources say that the attack was carried out by four persons. Two were Pakistanis, investigations have also revealed. Investigations have also revealed that Ismail not just plotted the attack, but was part of it as well.

Ismail has been in South Kashmir since the past 30 months after he managed to infiltrate in from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. It is said that he plotted the attack to avenge the killing of his friend and Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander Bashir Lashkari.

OneIndia News