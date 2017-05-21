Security forces gun down top NDFB (S) commander in Assam

Army's Red Horn Division along with Assam Police on Sunday gunned down a National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) militant in Assam's Chirang district, said reports.

M16 Automatic Rifle, 9mm Baretta Pistol in addition to large quantity of ammunition and warlike stores recovered from neutralized terrorist

Large quantities of ammunition, M16 Automatic Rifle, 9mm Baretta Pistol were among the other items recovered from the militant, identified as Jwrimiya Muchahary alias M Jwrimin.

The militant was a self styled commanding officer of 3rd battalion of NDFB(S) and he was recently appointed as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the outlawed group.

Muchahary was allegedly involved in the massacre of tribals on December 23, 2014.

The security forces launched an operation on Sunday afternoon in Manas reserve forest based on a specific intelligence input.

On May 9, an SSB sub-inspector and a suspected NDFB (S) militant were today killed in an encounter in the Chirang district.

OneIndia News