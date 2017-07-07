Section 144 to be imposed in Srinagar on Burhan Wani's death anniversary

The authorities have decided to impose prohibitions under section 144 in Srinagar to prevent protests on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Saturday.

Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year had triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the valley.

Meanhwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had on Thursday directed internet service providers to completely suspend their services in Kashmir. Complete internet services, including mobile and broadband, have been shut down.

Security has been beefed up in the valley, especially in south Kashmir districts. Police and other security forces have intensified area domination to prevent assembly of people in Wani's native village in Tral area.

Separatist groups have called for a strike on July 8 to pay homage to those killed in action by the security forces against stone-pelting mobs.

OneIndia News