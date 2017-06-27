Second unit of Kudankulam nuclear plant likely to restart today

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Chennai, June 27: A senior official of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd has said that the second 1,000 MW unit at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) will restart generation soon.

A nuclear power plant (Representative Image)
A nuclear power plant (Representative Image)

The unit was under outage since June 25 afternoon due to control circuit malfunction, said Power System Operation Corporation Ltd.

The unit most probably would restart generation on Tuesday, a senior official told IANS.

In May, the unit was shut down due to water and steam leakage. It was reconnected to the grid several days later.

India's atomic power plant operator, NPCIL has two 1,000 MW nuclear power plants at the KNPP built with Russian equipment.

The first unit was shut down on April 13, for annual maintenance and refuelling, a process that would take around two months.

Every year, one third of the reactor's 163 fuel assemblies, or 54 assemblies, would be replaced.

This was the second refuelling cycle for Unit 1.

IANS

Read more about:

nuclear plant, kudankulam, power plant, generation, tamil nadu, nuclear

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 10:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...