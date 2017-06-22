Sec 144 imposed in Mangaluru following unrest after SDPI leader's murder

Mangaluru, June 22: Prohibitory orders have been clamped down on Mangaluru subdivision of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka following the murder of an SDPI leader. Section 144 has ben imposed till June 27 as the situation remains tense in Kaikamba, Kalladka, Bantwal and Farangipet and surrounding areas except for Mangaluru City.

District Magistrate order a clampdown after Ashraf, an auto driver by profession and the President of Social Democratic Party of India Ammunje Zone was hacked to death. A group of six people hacked the ADPI leader on BC road on Wednesday. Following the incident that added to a spate of violent incidents in the recent past, stone pelting was reported from various localities. In an attempt to bring the situation under control, district authorities imposed section 144. The prohibitory orders will continue to be imposed till June 27.

Ashraf was hacked on Wednesday afternoon while driving his auto with a passenger onboard, identified as Seenappa Poojary. The gang is said to have waylaid the rickshaw and assaulted Ashraf with lethal weapons. Despite there not being clarity on whether the attack was personal or communal in nature, the situation turned tense in neighbouring localities.

Anticipating more trouble, senior police officials including the range IG Harishekharan have camped at Bantwal. Additional forces have been called from Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Uttar Kannada district along with Superintendents of Police of the districts to monitor the situation on a rotational basis.

