In Pics: Season's first snowfall ends dry spell in J&K
Snow in the ski resort of Gulmarg prompted many tourists to extend their stay.
Srinagar, Jan 4: Nightlong rain and snowfall on Wednesday finally ended an over-six month long dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir.
Tourists thrilled to see Snowfall
Tourists were seen flocking to the famous ski resort of Gulmarg and enjoying sledge ride during the snowfall.
Heavy snowfall in Baramulla:
A view of snow covered houses near Baramulla after heavy snowfall.
Bone chilling cold in Gulmarg:
Tourists seen walking along a road during heavy snowfall
Crystalline icicles covered rooftop:
Icecles hanging from the roof top of a building at ski resort Gulmarg.
Vehicles plying on a snow-covered road
Vehicles move slowly on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road near Tangmarg during heavy snowfall.
Where is Gulmarg located:
Gulmarg is 56-km far from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. It is the perfect holiday destination for the skiers. It is India's and Asia's 7th best skiing region.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 16:37 [IST]