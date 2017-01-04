In Pics: Season's first snowfall ends dry spell in J&K

Snow in the ski resort of Gulmarg prompted many tourists to extend their stay.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Srinagar, Jan 4: Nightlong rain and snowfall on Wednesday finally ended an over-six month long dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tourists thrilled to see Snowfall

Tourists thrilled to see Snowfall

Tourists were seen flocking to the famous ski resort of Gulmarg and enjoying sledge ride during the snowfall.

Heavy snowfall in Baramulla:

Heavy snowfall in Baramulla:

A view of snow covered houses near Baramulla after heavy snowfall.

Bone chilling cold in Gulmarg:

Bone chilling cold in Gulmarg:

Tourists seen walking along a road during heavy snowfall

Crystalline icicles covered rooftop:

Crystalline icicles covered rooftop:

Icecles hanging from the roof top of a building at ski resort Gulmarg.

Vehicles plying on a snow-covered road

Vehicles plying on a snow-covered road

Vehicles move slowly on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road near Tangmarg during heavy snowfall.

Where is Gulmarg located:

Where is Gulmarg located:

Gulmarg is 56-km far from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. It is the perfect holiday destination for the skiers. It is India's and Asia's 7th best skiing region.

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, gulmarg, snowfall, tourists, srinagar

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 16:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 