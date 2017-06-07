Science Express chugs into Bengaluru, climate change exhibits onboard

The second edition of the Science Express-Climate Action Special arrived at Whitefield railway station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The special science exhibition on tracks will move around the city until June 11. The special train that started from Safdarjung railway station in February this year is on ninth tour around the country.
Climate change exhibits onboard
Climate change concepts and news are displayed in 13 coaches of this special train that is aimed at bringing science and awareness to children and science enthusiasts alike. Topics on display hope to help students understand the impact, mitigation and adaptation of several species to climate change.
Learning the fun way
The coaches of the Science Express also have exhibitions put up by the Department of Biotechnology, the National Innovation Foundation. What's more? Coaches also have a hands-on lab termed ‘Joy of Science'.
Chugging across the country
The train arrived in Whitefield from Kalluru in Telangana. While it was flagged off in Delhi, the train has travelled across the length of the country. In Gulbarga, school students came in hordes to get an experience of a lifetime. This train is a treasure cove of knowledge that comes with a lot of fun.
In Bengaluru till June 11
Science Express that arrived in Whitefield will remain there until Thursday. The special train will move to Kengeri station on Friday, before leaving the city on June 11. Keep those young minds bright, aware and full of ideas.
Sciences on railway tracks
The train will have halted at 68 stations across the country by the time it ends its tour in September, covering 19,000 km. School students can register for the lab in batches of 20 by calling 09428405407. The exhibition will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Entry is free. What are you waiting for?
OneIndia News