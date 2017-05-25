Bus ferrying school students falls into gorge in Poonch, many feared dead

40 people including school students are feared dead in an accident near Mughal Road of Jammu and Kashmir's Mansar Morh in Poonch sector. A bus ferrying students of Ghareeb Nawaz School in Manjakote of Rajouri district is said to have fallen into a deep gorge.

Students of the private school were on a picnic when the bus they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge near Pir Ki Gali on Mughal Road. Reports suggested that atleast12 ambulances have been pressed into action. No official word on casualties has been so far.

OneIndia News