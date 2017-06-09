Scare for 134 passengers as AI flight's tyre bursts during landing at Jammu

Close to 134 passengers and crew members had a close shave as Air India flight's tyre burst during landing at Jammu airport. All those on board were declared safe and evacuated immediately.

Air India's AI821 flight to Jammu took off from Delhi at 11 AM on Friday. While the flight time was smooth, the plane experienced a tyre burst during landing at around 12.15 PM. Apart from crew members, 134 passengers were on board. Airport authorities along with Air India management claimed that all due procedures were followed. Passengers were evacuated immediately and the aircraft was taxied away.

All incoming and outgoing flights at Jammu airport were suspended till further orders as a precautionary measure to check the damage caused to the runway in the incident. A huge noise as the flight's tyre burst caused panic among those on board who were evacuated soon after the pilot completed the landing successfully.

OneIndia News