SC to hear plea on Bihar liquor ban on May 29

New Delhi, May 24: The apex court on Wednesday decided to hear the plea on May 29, on the extension of a deadline for moving liquor stocks out of Bihar.

According to reports, various liquor manufacturers reached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the May 31 deadline for moving liquor stocks out Bihar.

On May 21, the top court refused to extend the license of four liquor companies in the state.

The court had also asked the Patna high court to set up a bench and hear the matter in a time-bound system and dispose of it by May 10.

A bench led by Justice Dipak Mishra, however, refused to grant any permission for the companies on the same.

In January, the state government approached the top court and had sought transfer of plea against the liquor ban legislation from the Patna high court.

It is to recall that the liquor companies had moved to Patna high court against the liquor ban.

In the new legislation on liquor ban, it had directed to ban the sale and consumption of liquor which includes Indian Made Foreign Liquor, spiced and domestic liquor, It had warned that the prescribers would be subjected to harsher punishment for possession and consumption of liquor.

In October 2016, the top court had stayed the state high court's order quashing the notification banning consumption and sale of liquor in Bihar.

However, the court had admitted Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government's plea and issued a notice to Confederation of Alcoholic Beverage Companies on the same.

Bihar government approached the top court and challenged the high court's order of striking down the Bihar Prohibition of Liquor Act.

