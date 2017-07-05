SC to examine validity of TN trust vote

The Supreme Court will verify the validity of the trust vote by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E Palanisamy. The court decided to take up the matter after a petition was filed in which the validity of the trust vote was questioned.

In the petition various aspects about the trust vote including the manner in which was undertaken was questioned by the petitioners. The petitioner sought that the same be declared null and void.

The trust vote became necessary in Tamil Nadu after O Paneerselvam stepped down as the chief minister and rebelled against the party. With the AIADMK faction split into two, it became necessary for Palanisamy to take the trust vote which he won in February.

OneIndia News