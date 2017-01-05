SC throws out petition seeking CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking CBI probe into the death for former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa had moved the court seeking a probe into Jayalalithaa's death deeming it suspicious.

Sasikala Pushpa had alleged that death and treatment given to Jayalalithaa was shrouded in mystery and people of Tamil Nadu suspected a conspiracy behind her death. She had sought a CBI probe to fun details of treatment as well as cause of death. The apex court however dismissed her petition.

The Bench took a very serious note and stopped short of terming the petition as frivolous ordered the petitioner's counsel to stop arguing. Taking serious exception for filing the case under Article 32, the SC threatened to levy costs on the petitioner. " What monitoring do you want? What do you want us to do? Stop right now or we will order cost," the Bench also observed.

The Madras high court earlier this week had also closed a petition moved by Sasikala Pushpa. The court on Monday closed a petition seeking stay on Sasikala Natarajan taking over AIADMK as its general secretary. The court passed its order following a petition from the party stating that Sasikala Pushpa had no say in party affairs since an was no longer a member.

OneIndia News