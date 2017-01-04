SC tells Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of water to TN

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till it decides on the order of the Cauvery Waters Tribunal.

On the last date of hearing the court had agreed to hear appeals filed by the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which had challenged the order of the Cauvery Waters Tribunal. The court had ruled that the appeals filed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu challenging the award of the Cauvery Waters Tribunal are maintainable.

Both states had challenged the order of the Cauvery Waters Tribunal dated February 5, 2007. The Centre had opposed the appeals stating it is not maintainable. The tribunal in its final award had determined the usable quantum of water of the Cauvery at 740 tmcft. Karnataka is entitled to 270 tmcft, Tamil Nadu to 419 tmcft, Kerala 30 tmcft, Puducherry 7 tmcft, and 14 tmcft is meant for environmental purposes, the tribunal had said.

OneIndia News