SC stays HC order which quashed TN PG Medical admissions

Candidates who applied for admissions to PG medical courses in Tamil Nadu can smile. The Supreme Court has stayed an order of the Madras High Court which had quashed the PG medical admissions for the year 2017.

While issuing the order the SC observed that admission processes must not be stayed. There cannot be such interim orders quashing medical admissions, the Supreme Court also observed.

The Madras High Court had quashed the merit list notified by the State government dated May 6 for admissions to PG medical courses in the State quota.

As a consequence, the entire admission process for over 1,000 seats in government colleges and government quota in self-financed colleges, which was concluded on May 31, has to be redone by the State government after preparing a fresh merit list, strictly in according with the regulations of the Medical Council of India (MCI).

A Division Bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and R. Suresh Kumar passed the interim orders on a batch of pleas moved by S. Praneetha and others assailing the legality of the merit list issued by the State.

