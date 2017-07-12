SC sets up 5 judge Bench to decide if Aadhaar violated right to privacy

The Supreme Court has decided to set up a 5 judge Bench to decide on whether Aadhaar violated right to privacy. A batch of petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to make Aadhaar mandatory. The petitioners contended that it amounted to violation of the provisions under right to privacy. The petitioners had alleged that collection of personal details like finger prints and iris scan violated the right to privacy.

Attorney General of India, K K Venugopal told the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar that that matter must be referred to a nine judge bench. He explained that an 8 judge Bench of the SC had earlier ruled that right to privacy is not a fundamental right. Hence a five judge bench cannot hear the matter, he also said.

The court however said that the 5 judge will have to weigh in the Aadhaar issue with the decision of the 8n judge Bench. It would then be decided whether a nine judge Bench would be required to hear the matter, the court also said. The court also indicated that the 5 judge Bench will commence hearing on the petitions from Tuesday, July 18 onwards.

OneIndia News