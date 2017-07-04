SC rekindles hope of those stuck with old notes, tells centre to examine genuine cases

The Supreme Court has rekindled the hope of those who were unable to exchange demonetised currency of Rs 500 and 1,000 and asked the centre whether it could open a new window. The court asked the centre to inform it in 2 weeks whether a new window to exchange old notes could be opened.

It said that the plea of those who had genuine difficulties in exchanging old currency must be considered. The court said, " you had promised them a window. Now you cannot go back on your word to those who had genuine difficulty." The centre said it would file an affidavit to this effect on July 18.

The court said that if a person could prove that the money was his/hers and there was real difficulty in depositing the money before December 31, then a second chance must be given. You cannot trash a person's genuine money to go waste like this, the court also observed.

The centre said that it was ready to examine the genuineness of each case involving old currency. The centre however told the court that it should not direct it to open a general window for everyone. The centre is agreeable to examine it case by case, Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar submitted. The SC said it was the centre to take a decision and revert in two weeks.

OneIndia News