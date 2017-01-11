SC rejects probe into Sahara-Birla diaries

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition that sought a probe into the Sahara-Birla diaries. While rejecting the petition filed by an NGO that sought a probe into the IT raids conducted on Sahara and Birla in which the names of certain politicians came up, the SC said that there is no cogent evidence.

The bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Amitava Roy, observed that it was not safe to order probe on the basis of loose and random computer sheets presented as evidence.

The Sahara diaries are a collection of computer printouts that were found during the raid on the Sahara offices in 2014. The printouts had the names of several politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi chief minister, Sheila Dixit. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had sought a probe into this matter while alleging that bribes were paid to politicians.

Lawyer-activist Prashanth Bhushan, while arguing the case sought for a court monitored probe by a special investigating team.

While rejecting the plea, the bench observed that the documents produced do not disclose cogent evidence to order a probe against the politicians. While observing that the petition is devoid of merit, the court dismissed it.

OneIndia News