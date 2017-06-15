SC refuses to stay centre's new Cattle rules

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the new Cattle rules formulated by the Union Government. The court also issued notices to the centre returnable by three weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on July 11.

The centre told the Supreme Court that the rules were brought in to check irregularities in the cattle market. The rules are not meant to put an impediment on cattle traders, the centre also submitted.

The new notification sets out guidelines and rules for the upkeep of the animal markets and seeks to ensure that the welfare of the animal is protected when being traded.

The notification states no person shall bring cattle to an animal-market without submitting a written declaration signed by the owner of the cattle or his duly authorised agent to the member secretary of the new committee. The name and address of the owner of the cattle, with a copy of the photo identification proof, has to be given.

OneIndia News