SC refuses to hear Justice Karnan's bail plea

The Supreme Court today refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea of former Calcutta High Court judge, Justice C S Karnan, seeking bail and recall of the order convicting him for contempt.

Justice Karnan had requested the apex court to recall the seven-judge bench order. He was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for contempt of court by a seven-judge bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, on May 9.

Last month, he moved a petition before the governor of West Bengal seeking bail or parole. He appealed to Governor Kesri Nath Tripathi that he should "exercise the jurisdiction invested in your excellency and enlarge the prisoner Shri Justice C S Karnan on bail/parole in the interest of justice and equity".

Karnan, 62, who was lodged at the Presidency Correctional Home here on June 21 following his arrest in Tamil Nadu a day earlier, is at present undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital.

Retired as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 12 as a fugitive, Karnan was arrested on June 20 from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu after evading the police for more than a month.

