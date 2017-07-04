SC refuses early hearing of PMLA case against Karti Chidambaram

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give an early hearing to a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case filed by Enforcement Directorate against Karti Chidambaram.

As part of the PMLA case, the ED booked Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram after taking cognisance of CBI FIR against him.

The CBI, in May, had carried out searches at the homes and offices of Karti across four cities for allegedly receiving money from the media firm (INX media) owned by the Mukerjeas' to scuttle a tax probe.

The ED had recently filed a criminal case against the Mukerjea couple, INX media and others under various sections of the PMLA. Karti allegedly received money from INX Media for "using his influence" to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

(With agency inputs)