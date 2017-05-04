SC to pronounce verdict in Nirbhaya gang rape case on Friday

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict in the heinous gang rape of 23-year-old girl in Delhi on December 16,2012, on Friday. The verdict in the case, also known as Nirbhaya case, will be delivered at 2 pm.

The girl who was in a very serious condition was moved to Singapore for treatment, but breathed her last on December 29, 2012.

The incident had drawn a great deal of attention as there was a national outpouring of grief.

The police did manage to arrest the perpetrators of the crime in quick time and even file a chargesheet. Ram Singh, Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta were arrested in four days of the crime being committed. The fifth a juveline was arrested on December 21 while the sixth accused Akshay was picked up by the police a day later.

The juvenile who was considered to be the most violent got away with a correction stay in a juvenile home.

The police action was quick. The chargesheet was filed on January 3 2013 and proceedings began two days later. On February 2 charges were framed against the accused persons.

Ram Singh however committed suicide in Tihar Jail in March. On September 10, the court sentenced the other accused to death.

The case went up before the High Court for confirmation of death penalty on September 23. On March 13, 2014 the High Court upheld the death sentence.

The matter then reached the Supreme Court.

OneIndia News