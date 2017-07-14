SC orders probe into 62 extra judicial killings in Manipur

In a major decision the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe into the killing of 62 persons allegedly by the Army and police in Manipur. The SC sought a compliance report from the CBI by January 2018.

In this case the the Army had earlier told the SC that it had conducted a probe into 30 out of the 62 cases. The Army said that there was no need for a further probe into the matter.

The DC had on an earlier date refused to exempt Army personnel in AFSPA enforced areas from being named in FIRs relating to encounter killings.

OneIndia News