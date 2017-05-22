SC notice to centre, Manipur over road rage incident involving CM Biren Singh's son

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the union and the Manipur government on a plea filed by parents of a teenager who was killed by Ajay Meetai. Ajay, the son of present Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh was shot dead in a road rage incident in 2011. The parents of the victim had claimed that they feared for their safety and life in Manipur.

A vacation bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha asked the union home secretary as well as the chief secretary of Manipur to respond by May 29. Notice has been issued to the state and the centre on the plea by Irom Chitra Devi, mother of Roger, who was shot at by Ajay. The parents alleged that no advocate was willing to represent them since they were being harassed and that they feared for their safety in Manipur where the accused's father is the Chief Minister

What happened in 2011?

Ajay Meetai had opened fire on Irom Rogers on March 20, 2011, after the latter refused to let him overtake his vehicle. Irked by Roger, Ajay, 'in a fit of rage' opened fire and killed him. The CBI probed the incident and charge sheeted Ajay. A local court in January 2017 had awarded Ajay a five-year jail term under section 304, culpable homicide not amounting to murder. When the incident took place, Biren Singh was a minister in the Congress government. Ajay made an appeal before the High Court challenging the quantum of the sentence while the CBI didn't go for any appeal.

Roger's parents flew down to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister last week and to voice their concerns over their safety. A memorandum was submitted to the PMO seeking justice for their son and protection for the family. The family alleges that those who help them are being harassed including lawyers and none was willing to represent them. A plea in the SC was finally made through advocate Utsav Bains. The Supreme Court has asked the centre and the state to respond to the notice by May 29.

OneIndia News