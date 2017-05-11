SC judges of 5 different religions to hear triple talaq matter today

The Bench of the Supreme Court which would hear the triple talaq matter has been constituted interestingly. There are judges of five different religions who constitute the Constitution Bench. The Bench is headed by Chief Justice of India, J S Khehar a Sikh.

Justice Kurian Joseph, a Christian, Justice Rohington Nariman, a Parsi, Justice Uday Lalit, a Hindu and Justice Abdul Nazeer a Muslim are also part of the Bench. It indeed is an interesting combination on the Bench although it is not clear where the constitution of the same was intentional or purely co-incidental.

The Bench is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the practise of triple talaq. The Government of India represented by its Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi has strongly opposed the practise of triple talaq. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi too has on various platforms opposed the practise and also urged that the issue should not be politicised.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has however been justifying the practise. The board has cautioned the court from interfering in the matter. The board cited freedom of religion to defend its stand on the issue. The centre has however countered that argument and spoke about gender equality to seek the abolishment of triple talaq.

OneIndia News