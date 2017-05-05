SC issues contempt notice against Kerala government in Senkumar case

The Supreme Court on Friday slapped the Kerala government with a contempt notice. The court further imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on the Kerala government after it filed a petition seeking clarification on the court's order directing it to reinstate the IPS officer. The cost was imposed after the court allowed the government to withdraw its petition. The Supreme Court has asked Kerala government to reply to the notice by Monday.

Taking cognizance of the contempt petition filed by Senkumar against the Kerala government, the court issued a notice to the Pinarayi Vijayan government. In his contempt petition filed before the Supreme court on April 29, the IPS officer had accused the Kerala government of delaying his reinstatement in spite of a Supreme CPurt order. Following the petition, the Supreme Court has now asked the Kerala government to file its reply.

The Kerala government had on Thursday filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking clarity on Senkumar's reinstatement. In its petition, the Kerala government had claimed that Senkumar was only an in-charge DGP. The Supreme Court held that there was no clarification needed and that it was going to impose cost for the petition.

