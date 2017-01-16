SC to hear Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Supreme Court will, on Tuesday, hear a plea by Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat raising several issues including that he was not being heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on the matters affecting him and his family.

While telling Bhat - a moderate face of Hurriyat leadership - that it would hear him on his plea on Tuesday, the bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y.Chandrachud told him that he should refrain from making any political statements and confine himself to the pleading in his two petitions. "You can make political speeches in the state assembly, in the parliament or sit on 'dharna' outside it but in the court yu will limit yourself to whatever you have said in your petition," he said.

Beside other issues, Bhat, who appeared in person, told the court that he was not being heard by the High Court. "They don't even list my cases saying that there is no judge to listen to your cases," he said. Asking Bhat to explain his grievance to the court orally instead of in writing, the court said: "You explain to us, we will understand you."

As Bhat tried to referr to the recent incidents wherein normal life was paralysed for in the Kashmir "four months", and tried to eulogise some extremists, the bench said that he was in a court and there was no place for politics in it. Telling Bhat that they would go through his pleas, the bench asked him to come prepared to address the court and not to digress from his issue raised by him.

