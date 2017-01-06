SC drops contempt proceedings against Justice Katju

The Supreme Court on Friday dropped contempt proceedings against Justice Markandey Katju (retd) after accepting the unconditional apology offered by him. Katju against whom contempt proceedings were initiated, offered an unconditional apology last month in connection with the comments he had made in the Soumya rape and murder case.

The Supreme Court issued issued contempt notices to retired judge as he had criticised the judge and not the judgement in the rape and murder case.

Once the notice was issued, Katju said,"I am not scared, do what you what. Do not threaten me." The bench observed that the remarks made by Katju were on an assault on the three judge bench and it was not a criticism of the judgement.

Katju was told to appear before the court and debate his Facebook post in which he criticised the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Soumya rape and murder case.

OneIndia News