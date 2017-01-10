SC dismisses Telengana's appeal against Krishna water award

It had also sought constitution of special tribunal to deal with the allocation of Krishna waters afresh amongst the four riparian states.

New Delhi, Jan 9: The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea by the Telangana government seeking fresh allocation of waters of river Krishna among four riparian states which also include Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Krishna River
Overflowing waters of Krishna river at Khodshi dam after water discharged from Dhom Dam in Karad, Maharashtra. Image courtesy PTI.

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and P C Pant dismissed the appeal filed by the Telangana government against the order of a tribunal headed by former apex court judge Brijesh Kumar, allotting 1005 TMC feet of water given to undivided Andhra Pradesh among residuary Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The state government had also asked the apex court for a direction to the Centre not to rush with notifying the tribunal verdict of October last year. It had also sought constitution of special tribunal to deal with the allocation of Krishna waters afresh amongst the four riparian states.

PTI

